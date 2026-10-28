South Korea completes development of indigenous marine attack helicopter

South Korea has completed development of a domestically produced marine attack helicopter under a 450 billion-won ($337 million) project, with production expected to begin next year, local media reported Wednesday.

The helicopter, designed for multidimensional amphibious operations, is equipped with air-to-ground missiles and other weapons systems, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Based on a marine variant of the KUH-1 Surion helicopter, the aircraft incorporates additional weapons and systems designed to counter threats from enemy helicopters and drones, according to DAPA.

The project, launched in 2022, has undergone a series of evaluations, including live-fire tests involving turret-mounted machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, and guided and unguided rockets.

The helicopter passed a full combat suitability evaluation in July and received airworthiness certification in August, confirming that it meets the required standards for safe flight.

DAPA plans to begin production of approximately 20 helicopters in 2027.





