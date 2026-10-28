Valencia hold off Fenerbahce comeback to claim EuroLeague victory

Valencia Basket held off a spirited fourth-quarter comeback by Fenerbahce Tarfin to secure an 86-78 home victory Tuesday in Round 8 of the EuroLeague.

The Spanish side dominated the opening three quarters, building a lead of as many as 16 points before the Turkish visitors rallied in the final period and briefly took the lead.

Valencia made a flying start with an 8-0 run and finished the opening quarter 19-9 ahead as Fenerbahce struggled offensively and failed to control the defensive rebounds.

The hosts extended their advantage to 15 points at 33-18 in the second quarter before heading into halftime with a 36-25 lead.

Fenerbahce improved defensively late in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to nine points at 53-44, but Valencia responded with a 7-0 run and entered the final period 60-46 ahead.

The Turkish side mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 72-69 with 4:30 remaining.

Fenerbahce then hit their fifth three-pointer of the quarter to move within a point at 75-74 before taking their first lead of the game at 76-75 with 2:30 left.

However, Valencia regained control in the closing minutes, with Armoni Brooks hitting a crucial three-pointer to extend the hosts' advantage to 82-78 with just over a minute remaining.

The Spanish side held on for an 86-78 victory, despite Fenerbahce scoring 32 points in the final quarter, seven more than their entire first-half total.

TJ Shorts led Valencia with a game-high 23 points, while Kameron Taylor and Brooks contributed 16 points apiece.

Wade Baldwin paced Fenerbahce with 19 points, followed by Shavon Shields with 18 and Will Clyburn with 15.

The victory lifted Valencia to second place in the standings with a 6-2 record, while Fenerbahce dropped to third with the same record.