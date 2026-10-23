Typhoon kills 1, injures dozens in Taiwan, disrupts air traffic

At least one person was killed and dozens of others injured as a typhoon approached Taiwan on Friday, disrupting air traffic, according to the Central Emergency Operations Center (CEOC).

Authorities on the island, home to around 24 million people, ordered schools and offices to close across Taiwan, except in Taitung County, as well as on the outlying islands of Penghu and Matsu, due to Typhoon Champi, Focus Taiwan reported.

The death was reported in Liuqiu Township, in southern Pingtung County.

Heavy storms and rainfall caused traffic and other accidents, injuring 94 people, including two foreigners, the CEOC said.

The incoming typhoon had also forced nearly 1,300 people to evacuate to safer places, mostly in Hualien County on the island's eastern coast.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration, 977 flights had been canceled since Thursday night due to Typhoon Champi, along with the suspension of 96 ferry sailings on 10 routes.

The canceled flights included 262 domestic and 715 international and cross-strait flights.





