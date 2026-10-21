China defends rare-earth export curbs on Japan, citing ‘remilitarization’ concerns

China on Wednesday defended its rare-earth export restrictions on Japan, saying the measures were intended to prevent Tokyo's "remilitarization" and efforts to acquire nuclear weapons.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in Beijing that the restrictions were imposed in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations.

Mao was responding to a Financial Times report that Japan had sought US assistance in persuading Beijing to ease export controls amid dwindling supplies of yttrium, a critical rare-earth element.

"China's position on maintaining the stability and security of global critical mineral production and supply chains remains unchanged," Mao said, adding that all parties should play a constructive role.

The Financial Times reported Tuesday that Japan could exhaust its yttrium stockpiles within months, potentially disrupting automotive, aerospace and semiconductor production.

Citing Japanese officials, the newspaper said Tokyo had approached Washington and major US companies seeking intervention.

Yttrium, used in heat-resistant coatings for jet engines and semiconductor equipment, has seen prices outside China surge 179-fold over two years.

Beijing tightened export controls on Japanese companies in February, targeting firms allegedly linked to military production.



