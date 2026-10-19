CHINAS INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT RISES 5.5% IN SEPTEMBER, RETAIL SALES GROWTH ACCELERATES

China's industrial production and retail sales rose more than expected in September, official data showed Monday.

Industrial output increased 5.5% year-on-year, exceeding market expectations of 5.4% and accelerating from 5.2% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Production rose 0.61% month-on-month, bringing growth in the first nine months of the year to 5.3%.

Manufacturing output increased 6% annually in September, while mining production grew 1.3%. Output in electricity, heating, gas and water production and supply climbed 5.6%.

Computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing expanded 16.4%, while special-purpose machinery production grew 12.1%.

Automobile manufacturing output increased 6.7%. New energy vehicle production rose 16.9% to 1.87 million units, although overall vehicle production fell 5.7% to 3.06 million units.

Meanwhile, retail sales increased 1.1% year-on-year in September, exceeding expectations of 0.5% growth and accelerating from 0.4% in August.

Sales totaled 4.24 trillion yuan, up 0.35% month-on-month. Excluding automobiles, retail sales grew 3.9% annually to 3.88 trillion yuan ($580 billion).

In January-September, retail sales reached 37 trillion yuan, up 1.1% from the same period last year. Goods sales increased 1%, while catering revenue rose 2.4%.



