Child deaths linked to measles cross 1,200 in Bangladesh as 5 more die

Relatives gather around Masum, 8, who is receiving treatment at the overcrowded measles isolation ward of Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital after developing symptoms of measles, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, September 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Deaths linked to measles rose to 1,201 in Bangladesh as five more children died due to measles-like symptoms, the country's health authorities said Monday.

Of the total fatalities, 104 are confirmed cases of measles, according to the Directorate General of Health Services under the Health Ministry.

The health authorities also reported 1,307 new suspected infections and 35 confirmed infections across the country.

Since the deadly outbreak was reported in mid-March, suspected cases have exceeded 214,000, while more than 23,000 confirmed cases were reported.

Bangladesh historically had herd immunity against measles but has lost it in recent years due to declining vaccination coverage.

Since April, the Health Ministry has immunized over 20 million children through special programs in addition to routine vaccinations.