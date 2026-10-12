China warns against escalation, urges dialogue after Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport

China on Monday warned against further escalating regional tensions and urged dialogue and negotiations after at least 14 people were killed in recent attacks on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, according to state media.

Beijing is "seriously concerned about the significant casualties caused by the attack and the escalation of the conflict," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing, state-run Global Times reported.

China "consistently opposes attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," she said, urging against actions that could further escalate regional tensions, resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiations, and work toward achieving peace and stability in the region at an early date.

On Sunday afternoon, an unidentified projectile struck the airport's Terminal 4, killing a Pakistani resident and injuring 11 others, according to Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led coalition also said it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport.

A day earlier, on Saturday, a Houthi attack struck a passenger terminal at the airport, killing 13 people and injuring 309 others, according to Saudi authorities.

The Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis of carrying out Saturday's attack and described the strike as a "full-fledged war crime."

The attacks come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, with airports and other civilian and energy facilities targeted in recent days.





