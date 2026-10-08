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News Asia Two earthquakes strike eastern Japan within hours, no tsunami threat

Two earthquakes strike eastern Japan within hours, no tsunami threat

Early Thursday, two earthquakes hit eastern Japan in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures without triggering a tsunami; the first, a magnitude 4.8, struck Chiba at a depth of 50 kilometers.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published October 08,2026 07:19 AM
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TWO EARTHQUAKES STRIKE EASTERN JAPAN WITHIN HOURS, NO TSUNAMI THREAT

Two earthquakes struck eastern Japan within three hours early Thursday, shaking Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but neither triggered a tsunami, according to the country's weather agency.

The first earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, struck northeastern Chiba Prefecture at 4.13 am local time (1913GMT Wednesday), Kyodo News reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake originated at a depth of approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) and registered 4 on Japan's seven-point seismic intensity scale in the city of Asahi.

Tremors were also felt in neighboring areas, including Ibaraki Prefecture.

Around three hours later, a second earthquake measuring 4.0 in magnitude jolted Ibaraki, registering an intensity of 3 in Hitachiomiya, according to the agency.

Neither earthquake generated a tsunami, the agency said.

The second tremor occurred at 7.14 am (2214 GMT Wednesday), at a depth of approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles).

Japan has experienced several recent earthquakes. A magnitude 5.1 quake struck northeastern Chiba on Oct. 1, following a magnitude 4.9 tremor in eastern Japan on Sept. 29. Earlier, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the region on Aug. 23, injuring more than 40 people in Tokyo.