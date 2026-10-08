Two earthquakes strike eastern Japan within hours, no tsunami threat

Two earthquakes struck eastern Japan within three hours early Thursday, shaking Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but neither triggered a tsunami, according to the country's weather agency.

The first earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, struck northeastern Chiba Prefecture at 4.13 am local time (1913GMT Wednesday), Kyodo News reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake originated at a depth of approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) and registered 4 on Japan's seven-point seismic intensity scale in the city of Asahi.

Tremors were also felt in neighboring areas, including Ibaraki Prefecture.

Around three hours later, a second earthquake measuring 4.0 in magnitude jolted Ibaraki, registering an intensity of 3 in Hitachiomiya, according to the agency.

Neither earthquake generated a tsunami, the agency said.

The second tremor occurred at 7.14 am (2214 GMT Wednesday), at a depth of approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles).

Japan has experienced several recent earthquakes. A magnitude 5.1 quake struck northeastern Chiba on Oct. 1, following a magnitude 4.9 tremor in eastern Japan on Sept. 29. Earlier, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the region on Aug. 23, injuring more than 40 people in Tokyo.





