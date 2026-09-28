News Asia Seoul blames North Korean mine for blast that injured soldiers in DMZ

Seoul blames North Korean mine for blast that injured soldiers in DMZ

Seoul's military announced that landmines planted by North Korea likely triggered an explosion last week that injured three South Korean soldiers, leaving two in serious condition.

North Korean landmines most likely caused an explosion that injured three South Korean soldiers - two of them seriously - last week, according to Seoul's military.



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff released the assessment following an initial investigation, the country's official news agency Yonhap reported on Monday.



The incident took place in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.



South Korea's Defence Minister Kang Shin Chul had previously vowed that "appropriate, substantial and corresponding" measures would be taken if it were confirmed that the explosion in the border area had been caused by landmines laid by North Korea.



No details of potential countermeasures have been announced.



North and South Korea have formally remained in a state of war since the end of the Korean War (1950-53), as no peace treaty has been signed.









