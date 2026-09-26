At least 19 die after drinking suspected spurious liquor in India

At least 19 people have died after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, local broadcaster NDTV reported.

The distribution of suspected adulterated liquor is under investigation in the state, which has been under prohibition since 1990.

Police said eight people died in Mokokchung district and 11 in Tuensang district over the past two days after drinking the liquor.

Samples have been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of the deaths, Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said on Saturday. "We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details."

Authorities raided several locations following the deaths, arresting 19 people and seizing nearly 3,000 bottles of liquor.

Residents were urged not to consume unidentified, unlabeled or suspected illicit liquor.

Those experiencing dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties or loss of consciousness after drinking alcohol were advised to seek immediate medical care.





