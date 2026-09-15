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Poland activates military aviation after Russian drone activity in Ukraine

Poland said early Tuesday it launched military aviation operations and put air defenses on alert as Russia carried out drone strikes on Ukraine near its border.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published September 15,2026 07:38 AM
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POLAND ACTIVATES MILITARY AVIATION AFTER RUSSIAN DRONE ACTIVITY IN UKRAINE

Poland launched military aviation operations in its airspace in response to Russian jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles carrying out strikes on Ukrainian territory, the Polish Armed Forces said early Tuesday.

It said it had activated the necessary forces and resources through the Air Operations Center and Air Component Command. Ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance have also been placed on alert.

"These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing airspace and its protection, especially in areas adjacent to threatened regions," it said on the US social media platform X.

It added that they are closely monitoring the situation and that military forces remain ready to respond immediately if necessary.