China bans drone possession in Beijing months after deadly crash

An official stands next to a 'No Drone Zone' sign in Beijing, China, 14 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

China has introduced a total ban on drone possession within Beijing, further tightening restrictions that had already been imposed on the use and sale of unmanned aircraft in the capital, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The new rules were announced by Beijing's municipal government on Sunday and are set to take effect on Nov. 15.

The fresh regulations also include the possession and storage of existing devices, while detailing disposal methods for the first time in an effort to strengthen security in the capital.

The move follows a June incident when a small aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest building, the Citic Tower—also known as China Zun—killing the pilot.

Authorities will also establish a no-fly zone in the capital and its surrounding areas, effective as of Sept. 20, primarily restricting non-essential flights.

However, commercial aviation and emergency rescue operations will be exempted.

The city will "further tighten control measures and comprehensively investigate hidden safety hazards … to strengthen airspace security management," said a municipal government notice.