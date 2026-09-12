Liverpool held 0-0 by Fulham as unbeaten Hull draw 2-2 at Chelsea

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Fulham at Anfield on Saturday as they dropped points for the third time in four Premier League matches.

Liverpool, who entered the game with five points from their opening three matches, struggled to break down a Fulham side seeking their first points of the season.

The visitors nearly capitalized on a Liverpool mistake in the 11th minute when Alisson's short pass put the hosts under pressure, but Jeremy Jacquet cleared the resulting effort off the line.

Liverpool went close in the 22nd minute when Dominik Szoboszlai's inswinging corner struck the crossbar as the first half ended goalless.

Szoboszlai tested Bernd Leno with a powerful effort in the 67th minute, while Alisson denied Josh King at the other end nine minutes later.

Alexander Isak had a late opportunity to win it in stoppage time but failed to properly connect with Szoboszlai's corner as the match finished 0-0.





- HULL MAINTAIN UNBEATEN START WITH CHELSEA DRAW

Hull City continued their impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League season by earning a 2-2 draw at Chelsea, recovering from conceding their first league goal of the campaign to lead 2-1 before the hosts fought back.

Chelsea struck first after seven minutes when Joao Pedro found Morgan Rogers during a counterattack and the winger drilled a low effort past Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Hull responded in the 28th minute through Mohamed Belloumi, who fired a low half-volley past Emiliano Martinez.

The visitors then turned the game around six minutes later. Semi Ajayi's header struck the crossbar following a corner before Oli McBurnie set up Belloumi, who powered home his second to give Hull a 2-1 halftime lead.

Chelsea drew level in the 66th minute when Cole Palmer delivered a low cross for Joao Pedro, who fired into the roof of the net.

Both sides had opportunities late on, with Rogers denied by Tzolakis before Martinez kept out a back-post effort from Mohamed-Ali Cho as Hull preserved their unbeaten start.

The result left Hull unbeaten with eight points from their opening four matches, while Chelsea moved to seven points.