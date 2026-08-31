Tehran interested in expanding relations with Baku in all fields, President Pezeshkian says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that Tehran is interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan across all fields.

Speaking during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, Pezeshkian highlighted the significant opportunities to further develop bilateral ties.

According to the Azerbaijani presidency, Pezeshkian described relations between the two countries as "brotherly and friendly" and said Iran intends to maintain good relations with all neighboring countries.

Aliyev, for his part, stressed that Azerbaijan supports resolving issues concerning Iran through dialogue and negotiations.

He also said Azerbaijan's assistance to Iran amid the country's difficult circumstances was an example of "brotherhood."