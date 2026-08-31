News Asia Grand Canyon flash floods kill several, search for missing ongoing

Grand Canyon flash floods kill several, search for missing ongoing

At least two people have died and about 15 remain unaccounted for after devastating flash floods swept through the Grand Canyon over the weekend, destroying trail infrastructure and forcing mass helicopter evacuations.

At least two people have been killed and others remain missing after flash floods struck Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said.



The national park said Monday on X that two bodies had been recovered during search operations. It was initially unclear whether that was the total death toll.



The body of a 46-year-old man, had already been recovered on Sunday from the Colorado River near Crystal Rapids, the National Park Service (NPS) said.



US authorities are asking for help in locating hikers and visitors who were in the affected part of the national park at the time of the disaster when the "significant flash flood" struck Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Saturday after a series of storms.



Officials had initially said more than 20 people were missing or unaccounted for.



The flooding caused significant damage in parts of Grand Canyon National Park, including destroying footbridges and hiking trails, and damaging campsites, according to US media reports.



Images and video showed the area around Phantom Ranch, deep inside the Grand Canyon near the Colorado River, covered in mud and debris.



By Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail, with further evacuations planned. No injuries had been reported.



The affected parts of the park will remain closed until further notice, the NPS said.



The Grand Canyon, carved by the Colorado River over millions of years, is one of the United States' most famous natural landmarks and attracts millions of visitors each year.



The flooding also damaged water pipelines, prompting strict water conservation measures at the park's popular South Rim from Monday. Some hotel accommodation will be unavailable, while several campsites and hiking trails will remain closed.



Officials also warned that thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for Monday could trigger further flash flooding.









