Over 1,200 evacuated after chemical plant fire in southwest China

More than 1,200 residents were evacuated after a fire at a chemical plant released irritating fumes into the air in southwest China's Yunnan province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around 11.50 am local time (0350GMT) Tuesday while yellow phosphorus was being loaded at Yunnan Haoming Fine Phosphorus Chemical Company in Jinning district of Kunming, the provincial capital, according to a district government statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Authorities evacuated more than 1,200 residents from surrounding areas as smoke from burning yellow phosphorus temporarily affected local air quality.

The blaze was extinguished at 10.07 pm Tuesday, nearly 11 hours after it began, with no casualties reported.

Smoke produced by burning yellow phosphorus can irritate the eyes, nose and respiratory tract, prompting authorities to move nearby residents as a precaution.

The chemical company has suspended production and other operations following the incident.

Local authorities said environmental monitoring and assessment of the surrounding area were underway.

An investigation has also been launched to determine what caused the blaze, according to the report.





