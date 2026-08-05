27 Italian cities under highest heat alert as extreme temperatures claim more lives

Italy placed 27 cities under the highest heat alert as another heat wave gripped the country on Wednesday, with several deaths suspected to be linked to it, according to ANSA news agency.

While 25 cities remain under a red heat alert on Wednesday, the number will rise to 27 on Thursday as forecast record-high temperatures pose risks to public health.

The Italian news agency reported three more deaths suspected to be linked to the extreme heat.

A 40-year-old carpenter died after falling ill while working on a roof, a 55-year-old security guard died after suffering a medical emergency while sitting in a car, and an elderly woman, aged 90, also died while in a garden.

Temperatures are forecast to surpass 40C (104F) in parts of Italy, with only a slight drop to 36-39C expected over the weekend.

Concerns over drought and wildfires remain, with fires reported in Marsica in Abruzzo, and firefighters continuing containment efforts for a blaze in the Karst area near Trieste that has been ongoing since Saturday afternoon.





