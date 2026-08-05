Arab, Muslim foreign ministers meet in Jordan to forge joint stance on Jerusalem

Arab and Muslim foreign ministers convened in Jordan on Wednesday to formulate a joint position on Jerusalem amid escalating illegal Israeli measures targeting the city's identity and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

According to Jordan's state news agency Petra, the meeting brought together members of the Arab ministerial committee tasked with confronting Israeli policies and measures in Jerusalem, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The ministers discussed developments in Jerusalem and its holy sites, seeking to adopt a unified position against Israel's escalating illegal policies and actions.

The committee comprises Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Iraq, Qatar, Egypt and Morocco, as well as the Arab League secretary-general.

Jordan hosted the meeting in its capacity as custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The talks came amid continued Israeli measures that Arab and Muslim countries say threaten Jerusalem's identity, religious heritage and historical status quo.



