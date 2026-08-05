Mohamed Salah tells Trabzonspor fans ‘see you very soon’ amid transfer talks

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah told Trabzonspor supporters he would see them "very soon" as the Turkish club confirmed that transfer negotiations were underway.

Trabzonspor shared a video on its social media accounts showing the 34-year-old forward aboard a plane and wearing the club's claret-and-blue jersey bearing the number 61.

"Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon. Everywhere is Trabzon for us," Salah said.

"Everywhere is Trabzon for us" is one of the best-known slogans used by Trabzonspor supporters, reflecting the strong connection between the Black Sea club, its city and its fans across Türkiye.

The number 61 is Trabzon's provincial vehicle registration code and is widely used as a symbol of the city and the club.

Salah is expected to meet Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan in Istanbul before traveling to Trabzon later Wednesday.

The club has not yet disclosed details of a potential contract, including its length or financial terms.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season after nine years at the English Premier League club.

The Egyptian scored 257 goals and provided 120 assists in 442 appearances for Liverpool, becoming the club's third-highest scorer in all competitions behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

He also departed as Liverpool's record goalscorer and assist provider in the Premier League.

Salah won eight major trophies during his time at Anfield, including two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

Individually, he won the Premier League Golden Boot four times, three Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year awards and three Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year honors.

Before joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah also played for Basel, Chelsea and Fiorentina.

Trabzonspor became the first club from outside Istanbul to win Türkiye's top-flight championship in the 1975-76 season. The Black Sea side most recently won the Super Lig title in the 2021-22 campaign.

If completed, Salah's move would bring one of the most prolific players in Premier League history to Turkish football.