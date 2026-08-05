Japan’s annual defense report calls for stronger defense industry, arms exports

Japan's annual defense report urged the government to strengthen the country's defense industry, expand arms exports and deepen ties with security partners to reinforce deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region amid an increasingly severe security environment and "new ways of warfare," local media reported Wednesday.

The 600-page white paper "Defense of Japan 2026" released by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday also emphasized the importance of maintaining advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and drones as well as a stable domestic production base as countries compete to develop next-generation defense capabilities.

The report warned that the continued withdrawal or downsizing of Japanese defense businesses could affect the stable supply of equipment for the Self-Defense Forces and lead to a decline in competition, innovation and the country's technological edge.

It highlighted cooperation with the US, Australia's Mogami-class frigate program and the Global Combat Air Program, a joint fighter jet project with Britain and Italy.

According to the report, China's military activities intensified over the past year, including aircraft carrier operations in the Pacific, unusually close approaches by Chinese fighter jets to Japanese aircraft and a radar lock-on incident.

It also cautioned that Beijing is seeking to normalize its military presence around Taiwan.

The report also said that China's external posture and military activities are "a matter of serious concern" and present an "unprecedented" strategic challenge, to which Japan should respond "with its comprehensive national power and in cooperation and collaboration" with like-minded countries and others.

It described North Korea as an "imminent threat" to Japan's security, pointing to rapid advances in missile technology, including hypersonic weapons, expanded naval and unmanned capabilities and deeper military cooperation with Russia.

Reacting to the document, China's Defense Ministry spokesman Chen Xi said in a statement that the report is "hyping up the so-called 'China threat' rhetoric, which merely serves as an excuse for Japan to ease restrictions on its own military buildup."





