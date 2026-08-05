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News World One in six people use tobacco daily in EU

One in six people use tobacco daily in EU

Daily tobacco use in the EU edged down to 16.5% in 2025 from 17.5% in 2022, according to Eurostat. Bulgaria had the highest rate at 26.3%, while the Netherlands recorded the lowest at 9.9%.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 05,2026 01:14 PM
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ONE IN SIX PEOPLE USE TOBACCO DAILY IN EU

New data from Eurostat showed a slight decline in daily tobacco use across the EU in 2025 as 16.5% of the population use tobacco and related products as of 2025.

Bulgaria recorded the highest daily consumption rate with 26.3%, and the Netherlands reported the lowest with 9.9%, Eurostat stated on Wednesday.

In 2025, 16.5% of people aged 16 or older across the EU consumed tobacco and related products, including e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products, daily.

This figure represented a slight decrease from the 17.5% rate recorded in 2022.

The data showed that 20.8% of men used tobacco products daily, while the figure for women stood at 12.6%.

Both shares declined slightly compared with 2022, when 22.2% of men and 13.1% of women reported daily use.

People aged 35 to 49 recorded the highest share of daily tobacco users at 21.3%.