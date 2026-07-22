Pakistan warns against any hostile act on its vessels in Red Sea

Pakistan on Wednesday warned that it reserves its right to take all necessary measures, including the use of force, to protect its maritime assets and interests in the Red Sea.

"Consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, it reserves its right to take all necessary measures, including lawful use of force, in the exercise of self-defense to protect its maritime assets and national interests," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The warning was issued days after Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, saying the measure took immediate effect and was in response to what the group described as a Saudi blockade.

Pakistan said it is particularly concerned by reports of threats directed against vessels engaged in lawful commercial trade with Saudi Arabia.

"Pakistan reaffirms that any hostile act against Pakistani-flagged vessels or Pakistani maritime interests will be regarded as a grave threat to Pakistan's national security and sovereign interests," the statement further said.

Islamabad "unequivocally" condemned the "continued" threats issued by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

"Such actions threaten regional security, undermine freedom of navigation, challenge the rules-based maritime order and jeopardise uninterrupted flow of global commerce," said the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

Islamabad said that threats against commercial shipping and trading with Saudi Arabia, are "unacceptable and violate established principles of international law."

Pakistan is also deeply concerned over attempts to "drag" Riyadh into the conflict in the Middle East and reiterates its "unwavering support for the security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

While remaining steadfast in its commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and regional de-escalation, Pakistan called upon "all parties" to respect international law and ensure the safety and security of international maritime shipping.

Pakistan is a defense treaty ally of Saudi Arabia under a pact signed last year.