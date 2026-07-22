Model scout linked to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in France

Daniel Siad, a model scout suspected of recruiting women for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead at his home in France, broadcaster BFMTV reported Wednesday.

Siad, 69, was found dead Monday at his home in Colombes, in France's Hauts-de-Seine department, according to the broadcaster.

Authorities have opened an investigation, although the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

The Swedish national's name reportedly appears about 2,000 times in files related to Epstein released by the US Department of Justice.

Siad allegedly worked as a recruiter for Epstein in France. In 2022, a French woman told police she had been introduced to Epstein through Siad and subsequently fell into his trap, according to BFMTV.

In an interview with BFMTV in May 2026, Siad acknowledged knowing Epstein and introducing young women to him, but said he presented himself as a casting director for Victoria's Secret.

According to the broadcaster, Siad carried out scouting trips on Epstein's behalf from the late 2000s through 2017 in countries including Poland, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Morocco, Cuba, and France.

Siad also faced complaints from five women accusing him of rape and sexual violence.



