 Contact Us
News Health Study finds extra virgin olive oil may slow cognitive decline

Study finds extra virgin olive oil may slow cognitive decline

A Spanish study suggests extra virgin olive oil may help slow cognitive decline linked to aging.

Agencies and A News HEALTH
Published July 22,2026 01:14 PM
Subscribe
STUDY FINDS EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL MAY SLOW COGNITIVE DECLINE

A new study conducted in Spain found that extra virgin olive oil may help slow age-related cognitive decline. In the two-year study, individuals who consumed extra virgin olive oil showed better memory and thinking skills than those who used refined olive oil.

Researchers also found that these individuals had more diverse gut bacteria, and that some beneficial bacterial species were linked to cognitive performance. The reason for this is believed to be that extra virgin olive oil is rich in polyphenols.