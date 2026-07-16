Iran warns it will destroy regional infrastructure if US targets its infrastructure

Iran warned Thursday it would destroy regional infrastructure if the US targets Iranian infrastructure, according to the Fars News Agency.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said: "Destroy infrastructure, we will destroy whatever infrastructure remains in the region."

He also warned that Tehran "would under no circumstances allow the US, as a foreign and extra-regional country, to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz."

"This is Iran's unbreakable red line," Zolfaghari added.

He said Iran's response would not be an equal blow but a "superior blow," adding that any retaliation would be "more severe, wider and more destructive than ever."

The remarks came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.





