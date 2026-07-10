North Korean Premier Pak reaches China for treaty anniversary

North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song on Friday began a three-day official visit to China as the two neighbors commemorate the 65th anniversary of a mutual treaty that includes a defense provision.

Pak, leading a ruling Workers' Party of Korea and government delegation, arrived in Beijing aboard an Air Koryo flight, images released by Chinese state-run media showed.

The two sides will mark the 65th anniversary of the China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance on Saturday.

The treaty was signed on July 11, 1961.

Pak's trip comes weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to North Korea last month.

China is the main trading partner of North Korea, which is one of the world's most sanctioned countries due to its nuclear program.

Earlier this month, Xi vowed to steer bilateral relations with North Korea toward "long-term" and "stable" development of "the socialist cause of the two countries."



