NORTH KOREA’S LEADER PAYS TRIBUTE TO NATIONS FOUNDER ON 32ND ANNIVERSARY OF HIS DEATH

North Korea’s leader pays tribute to nation's founder on 32nd anniversary of his death

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the mausoleum of the country's founder Kim Il-sung early Wednesday to mark the 32nd anniversary of his passing, state media reported.

Kim paid tribute to his grandfather at midnight at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of Kim Il-sung and his son, Kim Jong-il -- the current leader's father -- lie in state, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Accompanied by senior officials, Kim made deep bows before the statues of the two former leaders, praying for their "immortality."

Kim Il-sung died on July 8, 1994, at 82, while Kim Jong-il passed away on Dec. 17, 2011, at age 69.

Both leaders died of a heart attack.