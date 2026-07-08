Landslide kills 21 in northwestern China

At least 21 people were killed and seven others injured after a landslide struck a village in China's northwestern Gansu province, state-run media reported Wednesday.

The incident took place in Tanchang county, where rescue operations have been completed.

The latest fatalities raised the death toll from floods, thunderstorms and landslides across China to 36 over the past two days, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The landslide struck Renzang village in Longnan city on Tuesday, trapping 33 people. Five people were rescued unharmed, according to the news agency.

Multiple rescue teams, including emergency, fire and police personnel, were deployed to the scene following the disaster.



