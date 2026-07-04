China continues coastguard patrols east of Taiwan

China is continuing its controversial coastguard patrols in the waters east of Taiwan.



A task force led by the vessel Xiushan relieved the previous formation on Saturday, which had been patrolling the area since June, according to state broadcaster CCTV, which cited a coastguard spokesman.



The patrols would be continued and stepped up, it was stated. According to the report, they were intended to protect fisheries and maintain order in shipping.



Observers suspect that Beijing's manoeuvres are an attempt to lay legal claim to and administer the waters.



Taiwan's coastguard said it had monitored the operation and reported that China had contacted passing merchant ships.



Germany, France and the United Kingdom had expressed concern about the activities at the end of June.



"These actions threaten regional stability and the freedom of navigation and safety of international shipping," stated the diplomatic missions of the three countries in Taiwan.



Beijing regards Taiwan as part of Chinese territory. For years, the People's Republic has been using military exercises to increase pressure on the independently governed democratic island state, which is separated from mainland China by only the Taiwan Strait off its west coast.



Beijing has made it clear in the past that it intends to bring Taiwan under its control - if necessary, by military means.



