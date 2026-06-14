Earthquake in southern Philippines caused shoreline retreat by 200 meters

A man pushes a motorcycle along a damaged road after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City on June 9, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines earlier this week caused parts of the shoreline to retreat by approximately 200 meters (656 feet) and led to coastal ground uplift of about two meters (6.5 feet) in some affected areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday that previously submerged corals are now exposed above sea level, showing significant tectonic uplift that has physically reshaped sections of the coastline.

The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 61, with 40 people still missing and over 1,040 injured.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Sunday, as reported by Inquirer, that about 724,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

Authorities said search, rescue, and retrieval operations are continuing.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao earlier this week, triggering widespread panic and causing extensive damage to homes, schools, hospitals and public infrastructure.

General Santos City and parts of Sarangani province are among the worst-hit areas, prompting authorities to declare states of calamity to accelerate relief and recovery efforts.