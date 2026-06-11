South Korean police raid election watchdog over ballot shortages during local elections

South Korean police raided the National Election Commission (NEC) and several of its local offices Thursday over ballot shortages that disrupted voting at 26 polling stations during last week's local elections.

More than 100 investigators searched seven locations, including the NEC's headquarters in Gwacheon and affected offices in Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Police are investigating possible election law violations and dereliction of duty.

Former NEC Chairman Rho Tae-ak, who resigned over the incident, is reportedly listed as a suspect in the search and seizure warrant.

"Through today's search and seizure, (we) are focusing on securing evidence to determine the material truth of the case, including identifying the cause of the infringement to the people's political rights," the police said.

The ballot shortage has also sparked days of protests in Seoul's Songpa Ward, with demonstrators calling for a re-run of the election.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating also fell sharply to 57%, according to a poll released Thursday, amid the controversy over the ballot shortages.

Positive assessments of Lee's performance dropped 9% from a poll conducted three weeks earlier.





