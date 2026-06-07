Japan sets 3 conditions for joining Hormuz mission: Report

A vessel anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 29, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Japan has set three conditions for joining a mission in the Strait of Hormuz, Kyodo News reported Sunday.

Japan would require the US and Iran to agree to a ceasefire, communication channels with the Iranian side to be in place, and the threat level in the strait to be reduced before deploying its Self-Defense Forces, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

If those conditions are met, potential operations would include clearing abandoned mines and protecting commercial vessels, it added.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have held three phone calls since the war began in late February.

Regional tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting key shipping routes and energy infrastructure and driving up oil, gas and fuel prices, raising concerns over shortages, inflation and a renewed cost-of-living crisis.

The war paused on April 8 after Pakistan brokered a ceasefire, and efforts to secure a permanent settlement have continued since then.

Japan imports about 90% of its energy supplies from the Gulf and was among the first countries to release oil from its strategic reserves.