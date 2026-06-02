TYPHOON JANGMI HEADS TOWARD JAPANS KYUSHU AFTER INJURING 4 IN OKINAWA

Typhoon Jangmi moved north toward Japan's southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday, after bringing strong winds and rough weather to Okinawa, where four people were injured, according to Japanese authorities.

The injuries, reported in Okinawa province on Monday, were caused by falls and other weather-related incidents as the typhoon swept through the region, according to Kyodo News, citing local officials.

The storm also disrupted transportation, prompting major airlines to cancel several flights from Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima province.

Further flight disruptions are expected on Tuesday for routes serving Kyushu and the island of Shikoku.

As of 5 am local time, Typhoon Jangmi, the sixth typhoon of the season, was located west of Amami-Oshima and moving north-northeast at around 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) per hour.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall, raising concerns about landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and overflowing rivers in the Amami region and parts of western Japan through Wednesday.





