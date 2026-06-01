Israeli army says 1 soldier killed, 3 others wounded in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Monday that one soldier was killed and three others were wounded in southern Lebanon amid ongoing fighting with Hezbollah and continued Israeli ceasefire violations.

One of the wounded soldiers was in serious condition, while the other two sustained minor injuries, the army said in a statement, adding that all were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

According to The Times of Israel, the casualties resulted from an overnight drone strike carried out by Hezbollah.

The announcement came as Israeli forces continued attacks in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was later extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect US-mediated talks.

Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.





