Blast in Myanmar village reportedly kills 55 and injures dozens more

This handout photo provided by Palaung Land shows rescuers and local residents carrying out search operations in the aftermath of an explosion in Kaungtup village in Namhkam township in Shan state, Myanmar on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo)

At least 55 people were reportedly killed in a blast in Myanmar's ⁠Kaung Tat village, which a rebel army said was caused by the accidental explosion of material stored for use in mining.

The Ta'ang National Liberation Army, which is currently in a ceasefire with the Myanmar military and controls the village near the Chinese border, said there had been ⁠fatalities, ⁠without saying how many.

The BBC and local news outlet Shwe Phee Myay News Agency said at least 55 people had died, including 25 women and 30 men, and that dozens more were wounded.

"The Palaung State Liberation Front/TNLA expresses its deepest condolences ⁠to the families of those who lost their lives, were injured, and suffered damage as a result of the explosion," the group said in a Telegram post.

It said the explosion that took place at noon local ⁠time (0530 ‌GMT), ‌was being investigated and that ⁠anyone found responsible would be ‌held accountable. It added that relief, healthcare and rehabilitation for the ⁠families affected by the blast would ⁠be provided as soon as possible.