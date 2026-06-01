Macron condemns violence during PSG’s Champions League celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the violence that erupted during celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League triumph over Arsenal, describing the scenes witnessed across France as "unacceptable."

Hosting PSG players Sunday at the Elysee Palace after the club won their second consecutive European title the previous day, Macron said disturbances reported in Paris and other cities had overshadowed what should have been a moment of national pride.

"Unfortunately, we witnessed unacceptable scenes of violence in Paris and other cities for much of last night," he said.

"That is not football. That is not sport. That is not what we love," he added, pledging that authorities would be "uncompromising" with those responsible.

"We do not want to see this anymore. Enough is enough. It's over," he said.

Macron also thanked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, Paris Police Chief Patrice Faure and security personnel involved in responding to the unrest.

Tensions continued Sunday as celebrations carried on in the French capital.

According to Le Figaro, clashes broke out between police and supporters near the Champs-de-Mars area, where PSG held a victory parade. Police used pepper spray while dispersing crowds.

Security incidents were also reported around the Parc des Princes stadium, where PSG was expected to present the Champions League trophy to supporters. Some ticketless fans attempted to force their way through access points before police intervened.

PSG secured their second consecutive Champions League title by defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Saturday.

The victory sparked nationwide celebrations, but disturbances were reported in 71 cities across France. Shops were looted in around 15 cities, while confrontations between police and supporters were reported in Paris and elsewhere.

Nunez said 457 people were taken into custody nationwide in connection with the unrest. He added that seven police officers were injured, one of them seriously in the city of Agen.