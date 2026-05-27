China defends sovereignty stance, criticizes ‘small circles’ in Asia-Pacific

China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reiterated Beijing's stance on sovereignty and non-interference, criticized "small circles and blocs" in the Asia-Pacific, and highlighted the first Hong Kong astronaut's participation in China's space station program.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China "always advocates for respecting countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "opposes the use of threat or of force in international relations."

Mao added that China opposes the "violation of other countries' sovereignty and interference in other countries' internal affairs under any pretext" and said "all countries should observe international law and the purposes and principles of UN Charter."

Commenting on Cuba, Mao said China "firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests."

On maritime disputes, Mao said "the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable" and added: "There is no any problem in the freedom of navigation or overflight."

Mao said "the related countries should refrain from interfering in the situation" and called on them to "respect and promote stability." She added that "such acts of small circles and blocs cannot win people's hearts."

Mao also commented on the Shenzhou-23 mission, which carried the first payload specialist from Hong Kong to China's Tiangong space station.

"As the Shenzhou-23 spaceship successfully completed its mission, the first Hong Kong astronaut enters the Tiangong space station," Mao said.

She said the mission was "a new milestone in China's manned space program" and "a source of pride for all Hong Kong compatriots."

Mao described the mission as "a tangible outcome of the practice of one country, two systems" and said it would "inspire more young people to contribute to China's scientific and technological development."

