ASEAN foreign ministers meet in Philippines ahead of summit

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met Thursday in the Philippines ahead of the bloc's summit as the region faces a significant energy crisis linked to the ongoing war involving Iran and the US.

The meeting was chaired by Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, according to a statement.

The Philippines is the current chair of the bloc.

The ministers discussed issues of strategic importance, "including the evolving energy crisis and the implications of the situation in the Middle East on the region."

The main summit meeting will take place Friday.

The agenda is expected to include the safety of ASEAN nationals in the Middle East, regional economic resilience and a collective response to the ongoing energy disruptions.