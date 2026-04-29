 Contact Us
News Life 2 Jewish men injured after being stabbed in North London

2 Jewish men injured after being stabbed in North London

Two people were stabbed in North London’s Golders Green area, where a suspect was reportedly stopped by community volunteers before police arrived; further details are yet to be released.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published April 29,2026
Subscribe
2 JEWISH MEN INJURED AFTER BEING STABBED IN NORTH LONDON

Two people have been stabbed in North London and a man has been arrested, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to Golders Green area, which is the heart of Jewish community in London, after reports of a man seen running with a knife, BBC reported.

According to a local Jewish community security organization, the suspect was attempting to attack passersby.

The group said its volunteers responded quickly and were able to nab the individual before police arrived.

Police have not yet released details about the suspect or any possible motive.