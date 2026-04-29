2 Jewish men injured after being stabbed in North London

Two people have been stabbed in North London and a man has been arrested, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to Golders Green area, which is the heart of Jewish community in London, after reports of a man seen running with a knife, BBC reported.

According to a local Jewish community security organization, the suspect was attempting to attack passersby.

The group said its volunteers responded quickly and were able to nab the individual before police arrived.

Police have not yet released details about the suspect or any possible motive.





