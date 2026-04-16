China insists on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

China is calling for the restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



According to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry released on Thursday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a telephone conversation that Iran's "sovereignty, security and legitimate rights and interests" as a coastal state on the strait must be respected and protected.



At the same time, however, he said the "freedom and security of international shipping" must also be guaranteed. Efforts to restore normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz are "the unanimous call of the international community," he said.



The remarks came amid a further escalation surrounding the strategically important strait in the wake of the Iran conflict.



After the start of attacks by the US and Israel, Tehran had effectively blocked the strait through threats and firing upon tankers and cargo ships.



Following the failure of talks between Washington and Tehran during the ceasefire, the US has, for its part, been blocking Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz since Monday.



However, the situation for other ships has by no means returned to normal due to the US naval blockade.



The strait is considered one of the most important routes for the global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas.



It is of great significance to China because a substantial proportion of its energy imports come from the Middle East. Furthermore, China has been the main buyer of Iranian oil shipped via the strait.

