CHINA ROLLS OUT POLICY PACKAGE TO RESUME TIES WITH TAIWAN AFTER OPPOSITION LEADERS BEIJING VISIT

China rolls out policy package to resume ties with Taiwan after opposition leader's Beijing visit

This is a handout photo taken and released on April 10, 2026, by the office of Kuomintang (KMT) shows Kuomintang Chairperson Cheng Li-wun (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AFP Photo)

China on Sunday announced a package of "preferential policies" for Taiwan, which includes resumption of direct flights and imports of Taiwanese aquaculture products following a recent visit by the Beijing-friendly opposition leader of the island country, state media reported.

The Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in a statement, said it would explore setting up a longstanding communication mechanism between the CPC and Taiwan's Kuomintang Party, China Daily reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday hosted Kuomintang Party leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing in the first such meeting in over a decade.

It said it will facilitate the import of Taiwan's aquaculture products that it had previously banned, under the package aimed at "promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and enhancing the well-being of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."

The policy package also covers political dialogue, youth exchanges, trade facilitation, infrastructure connectivity and cultural cooperation.

Beijing proposed a "regularized communication mechanism" between the CPC and the Chinese Kuomintang, based on adherence to the 1992 Consensus and opposition to "Taiwan independence."

To strengthen youth engagement, around 20 youth delegations from Taiwan will be invited to visit the mainland each year.

In addition, China will push for the "full normalization" of cross-Strait passenger flights. Support will also be given to resuming routes connecting Taiwan with cities such as Urumqi in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Xi'an in Shaanxi province, Harbin in Heilongjiang province, Kunming in Yunnan province, and Lanzhou in Gansu province.

The plan also supports the shared use of a new airport in Xiamen, Fujian province, by Kinmen residents.

A new communication mechanism will be established to facilitate the import of Taiwan's agricultural and fisheries products that meet inspection and quarantine standards.