China launches new batch of internet satellites into low-Earth orbit

China successfully launched a new group of low-Earth orbit internet satellites early Thursday, marking another step in its expanding space program, state-run media reported.

The satellites were sent into space early in the morning from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province, according to Xinhua News.

Officials confirmed that the satellite group—identified as the 21st batch of low-orbit internet satellites—successfully entered its designated orbit.

The mission also marked a milestone for China's space efforts, becoming the 637th flight of the Long March rocket series, which continues to play a central role in the country's growing ambitions in space technology and global communications infrastructure.



