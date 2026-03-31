Indonesia reduces in-office work to cope with energy crunch due to Mideast conflict

Indonesia ordered public employees to reduce in-office work as part of government measures to mitigate the impact of decreasing energy supplies from the Middle East due to the ongoing war initiated by the US and Israel against Iran.

Indonesian state sector employees will work every Friday to "improve energy efficiency" by reducing mobility.

The new measures will be effective from this week, Kompas TV reported.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the new measures will also limit the use of official vehicles to 50%, except for operational vehicles and electric vehicles, while encouraging the use of public transportation.

"This policy also aims to encourage changes in work patterns that are more efficient and digital-based," the report added.

However, Airlangga clarified that the measures did not apply to strategic sectors, including health services, security, sanitation, manufacturing industry, energy, food, transportation, logistics, and the financial sector.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb. 28 have killed over 1,340 people, so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

At least 13 US servicemen have been killed and dozens of others wounded during the conflict.

Tehran has also maintained effective control of the Strait of Hormuz since early March, restricting the flow of energy products-carrying vessels.

Earlier, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry told Anadolu that Jakarta had received a "positive" response from Tehran regarding the passage of Indonesian vessels through the strait.

Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, bought energy products from the Middle East for around $35 billion in 2024, fulfilling some 35% of its overall domestic needs.



