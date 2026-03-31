Trump says war against Iran will not last 'much longer’: Report

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes the Iran war will not last "much longer" and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen "automatically" when US leaves, according to a New York Post report.

"We're not going to be there too much longer. We're obliterating the (expletive) out of them right now, it's a total obliteration," Trump was quoted in a phone interview.

"But we won't have to be there much longer — but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left."

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said other countries would have to deal with the critical waterway.

"Well, I think it'll automatically open, but my attitude is, I've obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it … because I would imagine whoever's controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait," Trump said.

When pressed by the New York Post on a Wall Street Journal report that said he was willing to end the war without reopening the strait, Trump said, "I don't think about it, to be honest."

"My sole function was to make sure that they don't have a nuclear weapon. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. When we leave, the strait will automatically open."



