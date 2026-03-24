Zelensky says at least four killed in Russian strikes across Urkaine

At least four people have been killed and dozens injured, including children, in Russian airstrikes across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.



"In total, there were over 390 attack drones and 34 missiles of various types – ballistic, cruise, and glide bombs," Zelensky wrote on Telegram. Damage was reported in 11 regions, and numerous people were injured, he said.



Authorities said high-rise buildings were damaged in Zaporizhzhya, Poltava and Dnipro, with fires breaking out.



In the eastern Kharkiv region, a 61-year-old passenger died on a train struck by a drone. In Dnipro, at least 12 people were injured when a 14-story building was hit.



Zelensky highlighted the need for stronger air defence, warning that support for Ukraine must not waver, especially amid the international focus on the war in Iran.



He stressed that Europe must be able to produce sufficient missiles for air defence and called for full implementation of existing agreements.



Ukraine has now been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion for more than four years.

