South Korea says in talks with 'relevant countries' on Strait of Hormuz

South Korea is holding talks with "relevant countries," including Iran, regarding normalization of the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday, citing a Foreign Ministry official.

"The government is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East while exploring ways to protect our citizens and secure energy transport routes," the official said. "We are communicating actively with relevant countries, including Iran."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Kyodo News that Tehran is prepared to facilitate the safe passage of Japanese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if Tokyo coordinates with Tehran. He said the waterway remained open to neutral countries.

Regional tensions in the Middle East have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks across the region and has effectively closed to most ships the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade.



