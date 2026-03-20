NORTH KOREAS KIM OVERSEES WAR DRILLS, SHOWCASES NEW BATTLE TANKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw large-scale joint military drills involving infantry, tanks, and drones, as North Korea showcased what it described as a new generation of "superior" battle tanks, state-run media reported on Friday.

The exercises, held at a training base near the capital on Thursday, simulated coordinated offensive operations designed to breach enemy defensive lines, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The drills involved armored units, special operations forces, and drone systems conducting reconnaissance and strikes on simulated targets.

During the exercise, various attack drones were deployed to hit mock command posts and anti-tank positions, while armored vehicles and infantry units advanced under coordinated fire support.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the performance of the forces, particularly highlighting the capabilities of the newly developed main battle tank.

He described it as unmatched in firepower, mobility, and defensive systems, claiming it successfully intercepted incoming missiles and drones during tests.

State media also reported that Kim's daughter, Ju-ae, was present at the drills and seen operating one of the tanks, underscoring her increasingly visible public role.

The North Korean leader emphasized the importance of intensifying "real-war" training and accelerating ground force modernization, stating that new tanks would be deployed more widely across the military.





