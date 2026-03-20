At least 50 injured in factory fire in South Korea’s Daejeon

At least 50 people were injured Friday, most of them seriously, in a fire at an auto parts factory in the South Korean city of Daejeon, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at a facility in the Munpyeong-dong area, The Korea Herald reported, citing local fire officials.

Authorities raised the emergency response to phase 2 shortly after the fire began, mobilizing resources from nearby stations.

At least 46 fire vehicles and 115 personnel were deployed to contain the flames.

Officials said 35 of the injured were in serious condition, while 15 sustained minor injuries.

Emergency crews continued efforts to bring the fire under control and assess damage at the site. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.



