China promises 'stable' energy for Taiwan if peaceful reunification occurs

China on Wednesday said it would provide Taiwan with "stable and reliable" energy supplies after a possible peaceful reunification.

Chen Binhua, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, made the remarks regarding risks of disruptions to oil and gas supplies amid the Middle East conflict, according to Xinhua News Agency.

"Peaceful reunification would create significant opportunities for Taiwan's economic and social development and bring tangible benefits to Taiwan compatriots," Chen said.

China considers Taiwan a "breakaway province," while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

"After peaceful reunification, cross-Strait connectivity would be fully realized, making it possible to address Taiwan's shortages in electricity, natural gas and crude oil," Chen added, noting that the mainland "will also ensure that Taiwan residents enjoy more affordable, cleaner and more stable energy supplies."

Separately, China's Foreign Ministry criticized the administration of Taiwan Vice President William Lai Ching-te on Wednesday over comments on Japanese colonization of the island.

The Lai administration "brazenly whitewashed Japanese aggression and colonial rule over Taiwan, siding with the lie fabricated by Japanese aggressors," the ministry said.

Over the weekend, Lai criticized the main opposition Kuomintang for treating Taiwanese people "worse than Japanese colonial rule," according to Liberty Times.

"This is a grave disregard for history and a disgraceful betrayal of the nation. The bitter and deep memories of blood and tears should not be forgotten or distorted," said Lin.





