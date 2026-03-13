China, Vietnam to hold first joint meeting of ministers

China and Vietnam will hold a joint meeting of their foreign, defense, and internal security ministers next week, an official statement said Friday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong, and Defense Minister Dong Jun will visit Vietnam from March 15 to 17 to attend the inaugural ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue, covering diplomacy, defense, and public security.

During the visit, Wang Yi will also co-chair the 17th meeting of the China-Vietnam steering committee for bilateral cooperation, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Vietnam, China's southern neighbor, is also governed by a Communist Party, and the two countries maintain a "comprehensive strategic partnership."

Bilateral trade between China and Vietnam reached $260.65 billion in 2024.



